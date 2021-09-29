Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TXT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. 937,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. Textron has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $77,351,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

