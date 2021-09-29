Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.59 or 0.99565871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00049962 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.71 or 0.00541636 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.