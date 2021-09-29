Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Down 1.1%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.10. 5,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
