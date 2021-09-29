Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Down 1.1%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.10. 5,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 107,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 127,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

