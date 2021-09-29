Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Shares Up 0.2%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.36 and last traded at C$12.20. Approximately 108,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

SKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$765.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.44.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

