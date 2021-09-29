State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) were up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.20. Approximately 7,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,257% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.