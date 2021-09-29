iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading Down 0%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.65 and last traded at C$27.66. Approximately 30,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 85,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.85.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.