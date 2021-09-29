Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT at $7.96

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 56,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

