Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Global Net Lease posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 711,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 59.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

