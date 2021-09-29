Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Down 0.2%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 1,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTOXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

