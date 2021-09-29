Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Shares Down 1.2%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.