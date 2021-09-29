Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

About Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.