UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 51,497,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 145,068,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

