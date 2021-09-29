Uptrennd Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,927.04 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $58,927.04 and approximately $5.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 48.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00087377 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

