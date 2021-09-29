Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price at $59.50

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. 939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.1075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.62%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

