Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $110.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPGLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.62. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.