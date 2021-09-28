Kava.io (KAVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $513.55 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00153144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.00491207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.