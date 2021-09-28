Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $39,220.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.07 or 0.06868737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01163693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00560665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00300322 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,962,871 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

