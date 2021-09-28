Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.54 EPS

Brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $8.86 on Tuesday, hitting $153.15. 354,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,843. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.19.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

