First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

First Advantage stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 601,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,724. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Equities analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,472,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $13,977,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

