First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 698,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,546. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

