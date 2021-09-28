Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. 650,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,094. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.