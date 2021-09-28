MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after buying an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

