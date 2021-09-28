Zacks: Analysts Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.64 Million

Brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $155.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.58 million and the lowest is $152.69 million. trivago reported sales of $70.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of trivago by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65,292 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 753,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,613. The stock has a market cap of $908.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.75. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

