FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. 95,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,192. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

