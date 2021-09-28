Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.14 ($57.82).

Several research firms have commented on LIGHT. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Signify in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

