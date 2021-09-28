-$0.78 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 137,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

