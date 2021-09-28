$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $12,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 595,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,845. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

