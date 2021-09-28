Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Sells $1,901,036.34 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,901,036.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijay Manthripragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42.

NYSE MEG traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 588,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

