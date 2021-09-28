CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry Sells 5,000 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTBC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 75,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CareCloud by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in CareCloud by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CareCloud by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.