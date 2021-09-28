Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 7,446,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,019. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

