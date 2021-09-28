Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.25 Million

Analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post sales of $154.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.09 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $96.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $526.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.42 million to $529.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $573.27 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $581.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 72.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 58,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 149.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $8,433,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 78.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 416,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.