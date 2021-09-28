Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $187.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.20 million. Unifi reported sales of $141.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $745.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $417.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Unifi by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 176,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Unifi by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

