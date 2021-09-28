DAOventures (DVD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded down 13% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.28 million and $175,942.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

