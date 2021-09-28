$9.77 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will report sales of $9.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the highest is $10.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 257,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,448. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

