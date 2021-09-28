TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Equities analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to report $224.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.30 million and the highest is $231.65 million. TriMas reported sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $864.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.