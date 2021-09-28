$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.17. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,329. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.77.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

