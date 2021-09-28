BinaryX Price Up 25.7% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $20.69 or 0.00049421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $39.21 million and $3.03 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001451 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.00860528 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,267,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,895,625 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

