Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPUKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt cut Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at $$11.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.04. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.