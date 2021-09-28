DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

NYSE:DV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 885,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,553. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

