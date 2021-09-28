NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $10.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.19. 2,200,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $123.16 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $217,011,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

