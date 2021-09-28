Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post $1.53 EPS

Brokerages expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.72. South State reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lowered their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 866,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South State by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

