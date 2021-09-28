Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $473,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 388,455 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. 2,803,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

