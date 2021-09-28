NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,303.00 Average PT from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,303.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NVR stock traded down $101.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,885.96. 17,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,252. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,868.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,111.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,936.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NVR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

