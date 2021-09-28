Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Identiv reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 139,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a P/E ratio of -480.25 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $101,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,424. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 308.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 814,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.