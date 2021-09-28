GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GHG shares. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 221,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

