$126.27 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $126.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.20 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $500.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,012. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

