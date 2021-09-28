$35.82 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report $35.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the highest is $36.38 million. CareCloud reported sales of $31.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $135.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 75,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,440. CareCloud has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,494,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,200 shares of company stock worth $858,846 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

