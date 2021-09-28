The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.12 billion or lower, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.35-8.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.62. 1,576,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.75.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

