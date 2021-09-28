Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 349,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,221. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

