$9.57 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $9.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.01 and the highest is $10.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $8.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $61.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $75.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $46.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $58.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $14.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,353. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $632.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,956 shares of company stock valued at $196,338,338. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.